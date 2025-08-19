Previous
Four O’Clock and All is Well by allie912
Photo 5707

Four O’Clock and All is Well

A four o'clock flower is named for its habit of blooming in the late afternoon, typically around 4 o'clock, and remaining open until the following morning. This nocturnal blooming pattern is how it earned its common name.
The flowers are also known as Marvel of Peru, and belong to the Mirabilis jalapa species. They are popular in gardens because of their vibrant colors and sweet fragrance that attracts nocturnal pollinators like moths.
The four o'clock's distinctive blooming time is an adaptation to attract these specific pollinators, ensuring successful reproduction. The flowers are typically open for 16 hours or more, making them a beautiful addition to evening gardens.
19th August 2025 19th Aug 25

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1563% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact