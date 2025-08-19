Four O’Clock and All is Well

A four o'clock flower is named for its habit of blooming in the late afternoon, typically around 4 o'clock, and remaining open until the following morning. This nocturnal blooming pattern is how it earned its common name.

The flowers are also known as Marvel of Peru, and belong to the Mirabilis jalapa species. They are popular in gardens because of their vibrant colors and sweet fragrance that attracts nocturnal pollinators like moths.

The four o'clock's distinctive blooming time is an adaptation to attract these specific pollinators, ensuring successful reproduction. The flowers are typically open for 16 hours or more, making them a beautiful addition to evening gardens.