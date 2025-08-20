Sign up
Previous
Photo 5708
What’s the Story, Morning Glory?
This volunteer was a pleasant surprise on my patio fence. Yesterday’s flower, the Four O’Clock, is a night bloomer. This one picks up in the day.
20th August 2025
20th Aug 25
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
“morning
,
glory”
