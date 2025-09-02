Previous
A Moment in Time by allie912
Photo 5721

A Moment in Time

What a little angel.
2nd September 2025 2nd Sep 25

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1567% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diane ace
Beautiful child!
September 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact