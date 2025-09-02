Sign up
Photo 5721
A Moment in Time
What a little angel.
2nd September 2025
2nd Sep 25
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
toddler
Diane
ace
Beautiful child!
September 2nd, 2025
