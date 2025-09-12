Sign up
Previous
Photo 5731
Tree vs Sidewalk
I don’t know which came first — the trees or the sidewalk, but you can see what happens when an irresistible force meets an immovable object. The sidewalks buckle and the tree roots die. There ought to be a better solution.
12th September 2025
12th Sep 25
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPad Air (2020)
Taken
11th September 2025 8:29pm
Tags
trees
