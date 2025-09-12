Previous
Tree vs Sidewalk by allie912
Tree vs Sidewalk

I don’t know which came first — the trees or the sidewalk, but you can see what happens when an irresistible force meets an immovable object. The sidewalks buckle and the tree roots die. There ought to be a better solution.
Allison Williams

