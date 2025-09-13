Previous
My Cup Runneth Over by allie912
My Cup Runneth Over

Gifts from my daughter and her family on the left, and my son and his family on the right. And even better — long phone conversations with each. I think we need birthdays twice a year!
13th September 2025 13th Sep 25

Allison Williams

@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Beautiful gifts- Maybe we should celebrate them quarterly!
September 13th, 2025  
Allison Williams ace
@olivetreeann Totally agree, but I don’t want to be greedy!
September 13th, 2025  
