Photo 5732
My Cup Runneth Over
Gifts from my daughter and her family on the left, and my son and his family on the right. And even better — long phone conversations with each. I think we need birthdays twice a year!
13th September 2025
13th Sep 25
2
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Beautiful gifts- Maybe we should celebrate them quarterly!
September 13th, 2025
Allison Williams
ace
@olivetreeann
Totally agree, but I don’t want to be greedy!
September 13th, 2025
