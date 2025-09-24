Previous
The Canine Corps by allie912
The Canine Corps

The human has a vigilant escort. When I ran into her a little later, she had only one dog with her. “Wait,” I asked,‘Didn’t you have two dogs earlier?” “Oh yeah, but the other one is old and he gets tired so I dropped him off at home.”
Allison Williams

