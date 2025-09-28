Previous
Cosmo the Hunter by allie912
Photo 5747

Cosmo the Hunter

I have shared pictures of Cosmo before. Today I followed him as he tried to track down a bird. I’m afraid I thwarted his efforts, but he didn’t seem to hold it against me.
28th September 2025 28th Sep 25

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1574% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact