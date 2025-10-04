Sign up
Photo 5753
An October Morning at the Museum
A lovely day to enjoy the grounds of the VMFA in addition to visiting a photography exhibit closing this week.
4th October 2025
4th Oct 25
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
vmfa
