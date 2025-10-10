Sign up
Photo 5759
The Veggies are Gone
In the community garden, the fall flowers have taken over. Frankly,I prefer them.
10th October 2025
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
flowers
