What is Wrong with This Picture?
What is Wrong with This Picture?

See all those warning signs? I’ve got a better idea. At the end of the season, invite anyone who was interested, to pick a few tomatoes or peppers, instead of letting them rot on the ground,
11th October 2025

Allison Williams

@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
