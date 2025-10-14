Sign up
Photo 5763
Mum’s the Word
This is definitely chrysanthemum season! I hadn’t seen the multicolored varieties before.
14th October 2025
14th Oct 25
1
1
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
11431
photos
15
followers
28
following
1578% complete
5756
5757
5758
5759
5760
5761
5762
5763
5760
5665
5761
5666
5667
5762
5763
5668
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPad Air (2020)
Taken
13th October 2025 8:57pm
Tags
chrysanthemum
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Gorgeous flowers
October 14th, 2025
