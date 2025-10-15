Previous
The Sign Tells the Story by allie912
Photo 5764

The Sign Tells the Story

This sign was one block over for several weeks, and as far as I could tell, there were no men working. Maybe they just had the sign in the wrong place.
15th October 2025 15th Oct 25

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1579% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact