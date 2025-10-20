Previous
Welcome to the Neighborhood by allie912
Photo 5769

Welcome to the Neighborhood

This sweet kitty was taking stock of the alley behind the church when I parked. He greeted me warmly and sent me to church in good spirits
20th October 2025 20th Oct 25

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1580% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact