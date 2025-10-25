Previous
Plenty of Room by allie912
Photo 5774

Plenty of Room

As many of the flowering plants fade, the bees all converge on the cone flower by my front door. It is a late bloomer so the bees and butterflies are grateful for its offerings.
25th October 2025 25th Oct 25

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1581% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Phil Howcroft ace
very pretty Allison
October 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact