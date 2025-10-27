Meet Martin Luther

It is Reformation Sunday in Protestant churches worldwide, celebrated in remembrance of the beginning of the Reformation, On October 31, 1517, Martin Luther nailed his 95 theses to the door of All Saints Church in Wittenberg, serving as a challenge to what he saw as the failings of the Roman Catholic Church.

Here our pastor gives a vivid demonstration in the Children’Message. Nowadays most boys and girls know more about Martin Luther King, Jr, than the reformer of six hundred years ago. Actually, it was a good lesson for adults as well as kids.