Election Day by allie912
Photo 5785

Election Day

Many people vote early, but I like the excitement of exercising this privilege on its official day. According to one of the election volunteers, there had been a steady stream all day. Waiting with hope that the will of the people will choose wisely
5th November 2025 5th Nov 25

Allison Williams

@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
