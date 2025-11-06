Sign up
Previous
Photo 5786
The Special Charm of the Gingko
In the same small area we have a tree still fully green, a little sapling shining on its own, a row of trees in the median of Monument Avenue, all but one still green, and, on the bottom row, another group all blazing in gold.
6th November 2025
6th Nov 25
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
365
365
Camera
iPad Air (2020)
Taken
4th November 2025 3:08pm
gingko
gingko
