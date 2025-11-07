Previous
The Photo I've Been Waiting For
Photo 5787

The Photo I’ve Been Waiting For

I haven’t seen many monarchs IRL this year so you can imagine how excited I was to see this specimen on the grounds of the VMFA. And he stayed in place while I took his picture! I couldn’t ask for anything more!
7th November 2025

