Previous
Photo 5787
The Photo I’ve Been Waiting For
I haven’t seen many monarchs IRL this year so you can imagine how excited I was to see this specimen on the grounds of the VMFA. And he stayed in place while I took his picture! I couldn’t ask for anything more!
7th November 2025
7th Nov 25
0
0
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
monarch
