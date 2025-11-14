Previous
First of the Season by allie912
Photo 5794

First of the Season

I knew some eager beaver would be too excited to wait to a more appropriate time. Oh well, it says “Holidays” not “Christmas,” so go for it!
14th November 2025 14th Nov 25

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
