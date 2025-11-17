Members Only

A reception at Agecroft Hall for members and their guests to be the first to see recently discovered watercolors of costumes designed for a play put on in the Agecroft library 100 years ago. Coincidentally of the 20 in the group, 5 of us were librarians, including my friend Cara in the middle. I hadn’t seen her in years. She’s a archivist for the Library of Virginia but she began her interest in information organization working in my library in the summers when she was in high school.
For more information about that special Christas program so long ago, check out this link: https://www.agecrofthall.org/single-post/a-christmas-masque-at-agecroft-hall-1927