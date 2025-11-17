Previous
Members Only by allie912
Photo 5797

Members Only

A reception at Agecroft Hall for members and their guests to be the first to see recently discovered watercolors of costumes designed for a play put on in the Agecroft library 100 years ago. Coincidentally of the 20 in the group, 5 of us were librarians, including my friend Cara in the middle. I hadn’t seen her in years. She’s a archivist for the Library of Virginia but she began her interest in information organization working in my library in the summers when she was in high school.
For more information about that special Christas program so long ago, check out this link: https://www.agecrofthall.org/single-post/a-christmas-masque-at-agecroft-hall-1927
17th November 2025 17th Nov 25

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1588% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact