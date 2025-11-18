Previous
Seasonal and Strange by allie912
Photo 5798

Seasonal and Strange

The door on the left is decorated with a traditional autumn wreath. Its neighbor on the right is definitely designed by a more unconventional artist. There is room for both types in our condos.
18th November 2025 18th Nov 25

Allison Williams

@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
They are both lovely although I prefer the traditional one
November 18th, 2025  
