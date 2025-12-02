Early Christmas

My daughter Meg is so thoughtful. In anticipation of Advent she sent this calendar a few weeks ago. Today I finally got to see what was being offered. Tomorrow morning I will feast on Wild blueberry Maple Syrup Spread! And a new delight all through Advent.

But that’s not all! Today a delivery came from a local florist containing a pot of half-grown paper whites! I will have the pleasure of watching them grow and bloom,and if I’m lucky, I’ll be able to transplant them into the garden.

Two gifts that keep on giving!