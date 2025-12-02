Previous
Early Christmas by allie912
Photo 5812

Early Christmas

My daughter Meg is so thoughtful. In anticipation of Advent she sent this calendar a few weeks ago. Today I finally got to see what was being offered. Tomorrow morning I will feast on Wild blueberry Maple Syrup Spread! And a new delight all through Advent.
But that’s not all! Today a delivery came from a local florist containing a pot of half-grown paper whites! I will have the pleasure of watching them grow and bloom,and if I’m lucky, I’ll be able to transplant them into the garden.
Two gifts that keep on giving!
2nd December 2025 2nd Dec 25

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1592% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact