Photo 5815
More Advent Treats
Today I combined the preserves for Dec. 3 and 4, both unique and delicious —Plum Pear Star Anise Spread and Cherry Violet Leaves Spread. The extra fun is Meg gave her family a similar calendar, and we can compare notes!
5th December 2025
5th Dec 25
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
tea
,
jam
,
advent
