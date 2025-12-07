Sign up
Previous
Photo 5817
Patriotic Santa
Santa was getting an early start on his seasonal duties. When I asked if I could take his picture, he agreed while pointing out his jeep made him a Red, White and Blue Santa.
7th December 2025
7th Dec 25
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
santa
