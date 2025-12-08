Sign up
Photo 5818
A Canine Christmas
I couldn’t believe all the festive dogs decorating lawns in my neighborhood. Then I saw the most festive dog of all, and even better — he wagged his tail and jumped enthusiastically.
8th December 2025
8th Dec 25
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
christmas
dogs
Lynda Parker
ace
Aaww... and the one in the black and white check looks so real! 😉 so cute!
December 8th, 2025
Allison Williams
ace
@mozette
I thought the same thing!
December 8th, 2025
