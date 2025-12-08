Previous
A Canine Christmas by allie912
A Canine Christmas

I couldn’t believe all the festive dogs decorating lawns in my neighborhood. Then I saw the most festive dog of all, and even better — he wagged his tail and jumped enthusiastically.
8th December 2025

Allison Williams

@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Lynda Parker
Aaww... and the one in the black and white check looks so real! 😉 so cute!
December 8th, 2025  
Allison Williams
@mozette I thought the same thing!
December 8th, 2025  
