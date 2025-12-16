Previous
The Angels Dance for Joy by allie912
Photo 5826

The Angels Dance for Joy

The spontaneous dance was the perfect response to the birth of the Messiah
16th December 2025 16th Dec 25

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1596% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact