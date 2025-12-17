Previous
And Even More Wreaths by allie912
Photo 5827

And Even More Wreaths

The door decorations just keep on coming. I promise more tomorrow.
17th December 2025 17th Dec 25

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1596% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diane ace
So creative and so many designs! Mine is boring....
December 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact