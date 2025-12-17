Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5827
And Even More Wreaths
The door decorations just keep on coming. I promise more tomorrow.
17th December 2025
17th Dec 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
11558
photos
14
followers
28
following
1596% complete
View this month »
5820
5821
5822
5823
5824
5825
5826
5827
Latest from all albums
5728
5824
5825
5729
5826
5730
5827
5731
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPad Air (2020)
Taken
16th December 2025 5:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wreaths
Diane
ace
So creative and so many designs! Mine is boring....
December 17th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close