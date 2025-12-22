Sign up
Photo 5832
Pastor Anna Dressed for the Occasion
This special Christmas stole was a gift from her parents which makes it very special in deed.
22nd December 2025
22nd Dec 25
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPad (10th generation)
Taken
21st December 2025 11:21am
Tags
pastor
,
wpc
Diane
ace
Perfect stole for Christmas!
December 22nd, 2025
