Previous
Leading an Old Fashioned Carol Sing by allie912
Photo 5839

Leading an Old Fashioned Carol Sing

Kenna, our organist, led a wonderful morning of singing and sharing the history of some well known carols. We sang every verse, not just the first two. A very satisfying way to extend the celebration of Christmas.
29th December 2025 29th Dec 25

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1599% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact