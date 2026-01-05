Previous
First You Say You Do… by allie912
Photo 5846

First You Say You Do…

And then you don’t
And then you say you will
And then you won’t .
You’re undecided now
So what are you gonna do?

My neighbor’s cat was hanging out in the kitchen window. I tried to engage her in conversation, but she was ambivalent.
Allison Williams

Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
