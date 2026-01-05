Sign up
Photo 5846
First You Say You Do…
And then you don’t
And then you say you will
And then you won’t .
You’re undecided now
So what are you gonna do?
My neighbor’s cat was hanging out in the kitchen window. I tried to engage her in conversation, but she was ambivalent.
5th January 2026
5th Jan 26
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
cat
cat
