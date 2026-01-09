Previous
Good at his Job by allie912
Photo 5850

Good at his Job

I had a nice chat with this dog walker. His clients range in age from 12 years to 5 to a pup. All four of the walkers seem to enjoy being on the team. When he’s not walking dogs, the human works in cybersecurity — two very different fields.
9th January 2026 9th Jan 26

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1602% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact