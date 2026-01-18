Sign up
Photo 5859
Birthday Celebration
My friend and I went to the VMFA for a special exhibit and lunch in honor of her birthday. The real gift was spending time together.
18th January 2026
18th Jan 26
Allison Williams
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
friend
,
vmfa
