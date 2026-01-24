Previous
He Shoots! He Scores! by allie912
He Shoots! He Scores!

I came upon this young athlete as I began my walk. When I was on my return, he was still shooting. He was not, however, keeping score.
24th January 2026

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
