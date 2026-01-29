Previous
A Soft Glow by allie912
Photo 5870

A Soft Glow

Still stuck indoors due to icy conditions, so here is just a glimpse of my indoor world.
29th January 2026 29th Jan 26

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1608% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact