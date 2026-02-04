Previous
Keep on Shining by allie912
Photo 5876

Keep on Shining

Proof that the seasons are changing. My solar powered gnomes are getting more sun, despite the cold and snow. This little ladybug is sending out a beam of hope from beneath the snow drift. Hooray!
4th February 2026 4th Feb 26

Allison Williams

@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
