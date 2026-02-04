Sign up
Photo 5876
Keep on Shining
Proof that the seasons are changing. My solar powered gnomes are getting more sun, despite the cold and snow. This little ladybug is sending out a beam of hope from beneath the snow drift. Hooray!
4th February 2026
4th Feb 26
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
snow
,
solar
