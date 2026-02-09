Sign up
Previous
Photo 5881
They Braved the Cold
I say “They” because I watched from the comfort of my couch, still in my cozy bathrobe. I promise to do better next week when the temperatures rise out of the 20’s and the ice is gone.
9th February 2026
9th Feb 26
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPad Air (2020)
Taken
8th February 2026 2:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
church
,
wpc
