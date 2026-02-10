Previous
How I Spent Monday Afternoon by allie912
Photo 5882

How I Spent Monday Afternoon

John used to do the taxes. I took over the job two years ago, but I use TurboTax online. It still makes me anxious, but I put on my Big Girl pants and as Rudyard Kipling wrote, “I tackled the thing that couldn’t be done — and I did it!
10th February 2026 10th Feb 26

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1611% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact