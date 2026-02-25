Sign up
Photo 5897
What I Will Be Watching Instead of the SOTU
Good alternatives to watching the long-winded lies from the Capitol.
And when I finished watching my prerecorded programs 2 hours later, he was still going strong.
25th February 2026
25th Feb 26
0
0
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
television
