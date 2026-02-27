Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5899
Having a Ball
I brought a bag of puppy toys for Frankie today. This ball was just the right size for him, and he enjoyed carrying it around and just hanging out with it.
27th February 2026
27th Feb 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
11702
photos
12
followers
27
following
1616% complete
View this month »
5892
5893
5894
5895
5896
5897
5898
5899
Latest from all albums
5800
5896
5801
5897
5802
5898
5899
5803
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPad Air (2020)
Taken
26th February 2026 7:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
puppy
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close