A Sudden Attack of Spring Fever by allie912
A Sudden Attack of Spring Fever

I wonder what Dog #1 is thinking as he waits patiently for his companion to finish his roll around..
5th March 2026

Allison Williams

@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
