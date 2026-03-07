Sign up
Photo 5907
Meet Claire
A 4 month old Golden Retrieverr, Claire was named for a character in a Broadway show. I don’t know if she has any acting skills, but she sure is cute.
7th March 2026
7th Mar 26
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
dog
