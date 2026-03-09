Previous
DST = Where is Everybody? by allie912
Photo 5909

DST = Where is Everybody?

As you can see, due to Daylight Savings Time, attendance was sparse at our 10 am service. It will take us a week to feel normal again. I do like those longer afternoons.
9th March 2026 9th Mar 26

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1618% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact