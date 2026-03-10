Sign up
Photo 5910
He Shoots! He Scores!
A day off from school being used in the best way possible.
10th March 2026
10th Mar 26
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPad Air (2020)
Taken
9th March 2026 4:51pm
Tags
basketball
,
boy
