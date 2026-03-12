Sign up
Walking Buddies
Despite his grizzled muzzle, the big boy on the right is only 5 years old. He is part Husky and has one blue eye to prove it. His buddy is the senior at 11 and husbanded his strength by sitting down while I chatted with their human.
12th March 2026
12th Mar 26
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
dogs
