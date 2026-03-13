Sign up
March the Lion
The old saying is March comes in like a lion and goes out like a lamb. Today it displayed its fierce cat qualities and gave us a surprise snow storm. Then by afternoon the sun was out and the sow had melted from the cars.
13th March 2026
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details
Tags
snow
Diane
ace
More snow! A strange winter. Glad it melted quickly.
March 13th, 2026
