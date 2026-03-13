Previous
March the Lion by allie912
Photo 5913

March the Lion

The old saying is March comes in like a lion and goes out like a lamb. Today it displayed its fierce cat qualities and gave us a surprise snow storm. Then by afternoon the sun was out and the sow had melted from the cars.
13th March 2026 13th Mar 26

Allison Williams

@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details

Diane ace
More snow! A strange winter. Glad it melted quickly.
March 13th, 2026  
