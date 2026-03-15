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Louie at Home by allie912
Photo 5915

Louie at Home

Stopped at Susan’s this afternoon to visit with her and Louie I was honored that he decided I could join his inner circle. I even got to pet his very soft fur.
15th March 2026 15th Mar 26

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
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