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Photo 5916
The Third Sunday of Lent
The sermon was about forgiving your enemies. We need to hear it, but it is hard to do.
16th March 2026
16th Mar 26
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Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
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365
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iPad (10th generation)
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15th March 2026 10:00am
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