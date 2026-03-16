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The Third Sunday of Lent by allie912
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The Third Sunday of Lent

The sermon was about forgiving your enemies. We need to hear it, but it is hard to do.
16th March 2026 16th Mar 26

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
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