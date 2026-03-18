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Previous
Photo 5918
Better Than Before
After our non-storm, I took the afternoon to return everything to its proper spot on the patio. It was also an opportunity to clean out the leaves that had been under the tree all winter. My version of Spring cleaning.
18th March 2026
18th Mar 26
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Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
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bkb in the city
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March 18th, 2026
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