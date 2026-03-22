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A Month with the Letter R by allie912
Photo 5922

A Month with the Letter R

The focus of the St Patrick’s Day celebration at the condo pool was oysters. You can’t eat them during regular pool season so this was a good way to combine a beautiful Spring day, friends, food and festivities.
22nd March 2026 22nd Mar 26

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
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