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Previous
Photo 5922
A Month with the Letter R
The focus of the St Patrick’s Day celebration at the condo pool was oysters. You can’t eat them during regular pool season so this was a good way to combine a beautiful Spring day, friends, food and festivities.
22nd March 2026
22nd Mar 26
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Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
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365
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iPad Air (2020)
Taken
21st March 2026 5:59pm
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