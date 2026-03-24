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Frankie Makes a New Friend by allie912
Photo 5924

Frankie Makes a New Friend

Frankie is expanding his world on his daily walks. He is everybody’s buddy.
24th March 2026 24th Mar 26

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
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